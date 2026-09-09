Party first, personal rifts must stay within: Minister Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: TDP national working president and Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh on Tuesday called upon party leaders to make effective use of Social Media to communicate the government’s development initiatives and counter opposition propaganda.

Addressing the second day of the Leadership Conclave at the TDP central office on the topic “Political Communication and Public Orientation,” Lokesh stressed that leaders should not underestimate the importance of Social Media and should use the platform seriously to communicate directly with the people.

He urged leaders to actively showcase the government’s development and welfare initiatives through Social Media and promptly counter opposition misinformation with facts and evidence.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s use of selfie videos, Lokesh said leaders should adopt more direct and accessible forms of communication, citing his own use of selfie videos on the Suzlon wind projects and the DSC misinformation campaign.

He said opposition parties routinely engaged in mudslinging and urged TDP social media teams to promptly counter misinformation and propaganda with facts. “Whether the issue is small or big, the facts must be conveyed to the people,” Lokesh said, stressing the need for continuous communication with the public.

He also directed party social media teams to respond quickly to party directives and programmes and ensure that the party’s activities and government initiatives reached the people without delay.

Lokesh called upon every elected representative to take ownership, strengthen grassroots connect and become an “asset, not a liability” to the party.

Lokesh said the party must come first, with internal discussions and debates encouraged, but the final agenda remaining one - for Chandrababu Naidu and the party. He stressed stronger booth-level engagement, continuous cadre activation, direct public interaction and faster resolution of people’s issues.

Lokesh said the party’s biggest challenge was not delivery but failing to communicate the truth as strongly and consistently as the Opposition communicates misinformation.

He urged leaders to identify their weaknesses, work on them and take responsibility for resolving public issues rather than merely forwarding them to higher leadership.