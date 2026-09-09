Promote schemes & fight false claims, CM Chandrababu tells TDP leaders

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has called upon party leaders and public representatives to aggressively publicise the government’s development and welfare programmes while effectively countering the false information being spread by the Opposition.

Addressing the TDP Leadership Conclave at the party headquarters in Mangalagiri on Tuesday, Naidu said the party and its alliance partners should use Social Media and other platforms to communicate the government’s achievements to the people. He stressed that opposition criticism should be countered collectively and with ‘team spirit.’

Naidu directed constituency-level leaders to immediately respond to criticism and misinformation and said the party should make full use of the My TDP app. He observed that social media would play a crucial role in politics in the coming years and warned that parties relying on traditional political methods alone would struggle to keep pace.

The Chief Minister also accused the opposition of relying on fake propaganda and attempting to mislead people through false allegations. He alleged that the opposition was deliberately spreading misinformation over DSC recruitment and said attempts to intimidate teachers in Kuppam were unacceptable.

He urged party leaders to highlight the government’s welfare initiatives, including assistance through the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, and promote tourism and spiritual destinations through social media.

During a separate discussion at the conclave on the impact of El Nino, Naidu said the weather phenomenon was adversely affecting Andhra Pradesh and called for a coordinated response from ministers, MLAs, MPs and other public representatives.