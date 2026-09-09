Promote schemes & fight false claims, CM Chandrababu tells TDP leaders

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has called upon party leaders and public representatives to aggressively publicise the government’s development and welfare programmes while effectively countering the false information being spread by the Opposition.
Addressing the TDP Leadership Conclave at the party headquarters in Mangalagiri on Tuesday, Naidu said the party and its alliance partners should use Social Media and other platforms to communicate the government’s achievements to the people. He stressed that opposition criticism should be countered collectively and with ‘team spirit.’
Naidu directed constituency-level leaders to immediately respond to criticism and misinformation and said the party should make full use of the My TDP app. He observed that social media would play a crucial role in politics in the coming years and warned that parties relying on traditional political methods alone would struggle to keep pace.
The Chief Minister also accused the opposition of relying on fake propaganda and attempting to mislead people through false allegations. He alleged that the opposition was deliberately spreading misinformation over DSC recruitment and said attempts to intimidate teachers in Kuppam were unacceptable.
He urged party leaders to highlight the government’s welfare initiatives, including assistance through the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, and promote tourism and spiritual destinations through social media.
During a separate discussion at the conclave on the impact of El Nino, Naidu said the weather phenomenon was adversely affecting Andhra Pradesh and called for a coordinated response from ministers, MLAs, MPs and other public representatives.
He said the state had recorded a 54 per cent rainfall deficit so far and that reservoir storage had declined from 737 TMC last year to 530 TMC this year. Groundwater levels were also falling significantly, he said.
Naidu noted that cultivation had exceeded normal levels in several districts. Nellore had recorded cultivation at 177 per cent of the normal area, followed by Tirupati at 158 per cent, Konaseema at 103 per cent and West Godavari at 99 per cent.
At the same time, cultivation was significantly lower in some areas, with Markapuram recording 21 per cent, Polavaram 20 per cent and Prakasam district just 12 per cent, according to the figures cited by the Chief Minister.
He said the government had managed to protect crops in the Krishna Delta by diverting Godavari water and had transferred 36 TMC through the Pattiseema project to the Prakasam Barrage. Another 71 TMC would be required for the region during the current season, he said.
Naidu said drinking water would receive the highest priority during the crisis, followed by ensuring adequate water for livestock. The government would also take steps to prevent disruption of industrial activities due to water shortages. Naidu said Rayalaseema districts were likely to face greater difficulties due to the prevailing conditions and assured that the government would take measures to support farmers.
He also called for regular communication with the public and asked MLAs, MPs and in-charge ministers to explain the ground situation and counter misinformation. He said the government would remain focused on the El Nino situation until normal conditions returned, with water conservation as a key priority.
Naidu also directed TDP leaders to prepare for the upcoming local body elections, setting a target of winning all available seats.
He said the government had decided to conduct direct elections for mayors and chairpersons and stressed that the candidate selection process should be transparent and free from irregularities.
Party leaders were asked to identify the best candidates while ensuring that neither the government nor the party suffered reputational damage.
Naidu also stressed the need for balance among the alliance partners while working towards victory.
He cautioned grassroots leaders against personal rivalries and urged them to work beyond factional considerations. Attempts to damage the party would invite disciplinary action, including suspension, he warned. “Let us work together with team spirit and unity and achieve victory in the local body elections,” Naidu told the party cadre.