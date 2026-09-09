Second tiger death reported in Nallamala forest’s Giddaluru limits

ONGOLE: Another tiger death was reported in the Nallamala forest in the NSTR-Giddaluru limits. Forest Department staff reportedly found the carcass of a three-year-old male tiger near the Papinenipalli-Bollupalli beat limits in Ardhaveedu mandal of the Turimella range. The tiger is suspected to have died in a territorial fight between two tigers, which might have occurred three to four days ago.

After a tiger carcass was identified in a decomposed state in the Lothuvagu area in the Racherla beat limits on July 31, this is the second tiger death reported in the Tiger Reserve-Giddaluru limits.

According to Project Tiger-Giddaluru Deputy Director (DD) Nisha Kumari, “One tiger death was reported inside the forest area in Turimella Range in Giddaluru Division on 07.09.2026 at around 8:00 pm. The tiger carcass was noticed during regular patrolling by the staff. Immediately, as per NTCA SOP, the site was secured.

“The dead tiger is a three-year-old male. All body parts of the tiger are intact, including the claws. A postmortem examination was conducted as per NTCA SOP. The reason for death is natural death by infighting.”

The DD revealed the details through a press release on Tuesday night.