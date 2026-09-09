TTD Trust Board may regularise around 2,400 contract workers

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board is considering regularising the services of around 2,400 long-serving contract and outsourced workers, who are part of a workforce of more than 14,000 personnel engaged across various temple departments.

The Trust Board has held several discussions on transitioning its contract and outsourcing workforce into regular service rolls, with the process expected to follow statutory guidelines and eligibility criteria.

In previous meetings, the TTD Trust Board resolved to implement G.O No. 114 to provide job security to eligible workers, subject to individual departmental eligibility criteria. For the remaining workforce, the board has considered evaluating employees registered with the Sri Lakshmi Srinivasa Manpower Corporation, a TTD-founded entity, to extend job security and benefits based on eligibility.

Pending a formal decision on regularisation, the board has been extending welfare benefits to contract and outsourcing workers. During major events such as the annual Brahmotsavams, employees have received cash incentives, including `6,850 each, along with regular employees. The board has approved an increase in monthly wages to `26,000 to offset cost of living.

The board has extended dedicated Srivari darshan facilities and Laddu and Vada entitlement cards to contract and outsourcing workers. It has proposed enhanced job security for contract personnel working under Facility Management Services (FMS) and the Forest Department.

The regularisation aims to provide job security and employment to workers involved in the day-to-day operations of TTD. However, their transition to regular rolls would require an assessment of eligibility criteria and manpower requirements.