Visakhapatnam groundwater levels fall by 3.86 m due to acute rainfall deficit

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam district has recorded a sharp 3.86-metre decline in groundwater levels in a year, with the average depth to groundwater increasing from 7.65 metres in August 2025 to 11.51 metres in August 2026, according to the District Ground Water and Water Audit Department.

District Ground Water Officer K Pushpalatha attributed the steep decline primarily to the acute rainfall deficit in the district. Against the seasonal normal rainfall of 177.3 mm as of August 26, the district received only 92.39 mm, registering a deficit of 47.89 per cent.

She presented the groundwater status during a training programme on "Integrated and Interdisciplinary Strategies for Sustainable Groundwater Development and Management", organised jointly by the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) and GITAM School of Science on Tuesday.

According to real-time data from a network of 31 piezometers and eight observation wells, groundwater conditions have become critical in several parts of the district. Six villages have groundwater levels deeper than 20 metres, while 38 villages recorded depths between three and six metres. Another 135 habitations comprising 96 rural villages and 39 urban wards have groundwater depths ranging from six to 20 metres.

Pushpalatha identified excessive groundwater extraction through borewells for irrigation, domestic and industrial purposes as one of the major factors behind the decline. Reduced natural recharge due to increasing urbanisation and concrete surfaces, inadequate water-harvesting structures and heavy surface runoff during short spells of intense rainfall have further aggravated the situation.

Speaking on rainfall analysis and the application of stable isotopes in groundwater studies, CGWB scientist P Kiran Kumar linked the poor recharge to deficient monsoon rainfall. He explained that El Niño-related influences on the monsoon can lead to below-average rainfall in parts of India, affecting groundwater recharge and potentially putting additional pressure on agriculture and local water resources.

CGWB scientist SSS Vittala explained the use of remote sensing and GIS technologies in groundwater development and management, while scientist Nageshwar Rao Elisela discussed the role of geophysical studies in groundwater exploration.

Highlighting another concern, GITAM School of Science Associate Professor K Sureshkumar warned of the growing risk of seawater intrusion into coastal aquifers, which could affect the quality and availability of groundwater along the Visakhapatnam coast.

GITAM Civil Engineering Professor T Srinivas spoke about sustainable greywater treatment and reuse technologies as a means of reducing pressure on freshwater resources.

The programme was presided over by CGWB Regional Director N Jyothi Kumar.