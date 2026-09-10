16L acres removed from Section 22A: CM Chandrababu Naidu

P. GANNAVARAM (BR AMBEDKAR KONASEEMA): Asserting that welfare, development, and transparent administration form the core tripod of the NDA coalition government, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday announced that the state administration has successfully removed 16 lakh acres of land from the controversial Section 22A prohibited list after rectifying historical errors and fraudulent entries in revenue records.

Addressing a well-attended ‘Mee Bhoomi–Mee Hakku’ Grama Sabha at Panduvaripeta in P. Gannavaram constituency of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district, the Chief Minister reiterated that effective governance must go beyond the confines of the State Secretariat to directly illuminate the lives of citizens through regular field-level engagements.

Naidu said on the 9th of every month, official ‘Mee Bhoomi–Mee Hakku’ drives are conducted across the state to distribute updated land title passbooks featuring the official state emblem (Rajamudra).

Condemning the previous administration for dismantling revenue safeguards, enacting the Land Titling Act to compromise private land security, and arbitrarily placing ancestral properties into the 22A restricted category, Naidu said the NDA government repealed the controversial legislation immediately upon assuming power to restore public ownership rights.

Detailing key revenue administration milestones, Chief Minister Naidu revealed that comprehensive land resurveys have been completed across 8,234 villages, with 36 lakh official state-emblem passbooks distributed to farmers to date.