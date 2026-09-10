Andhra Pradesh: Air quality improves in major cities

VIJAYAWADA: In a major boost to Andhra Pradesh’s urban air quality management, Guntur City and Vijayawada Ward-60 secured All-India Rank 2 in their respective categories at the Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan (SVS) 2026 awards. The national honours were formally presented by the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change (MoEF&CC) on Swachh Vayu Diwas at a ceremony in New Delhi.

The winning municipalities’ Commissioners received the awards in the presence of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and MoEF&CC Secretary Tanmay Kumar.

The official technical assessment released by the MA&UD Department highlights a strong performance for AP, which fielded all 13 of its designated Non-Attainment Cities (NACs) and covered 726 wards under the newly introduced ward-level evaluation framework.

Competing in Category-II for cities with populations between 3 and 10 lakh, Guntur City scored 195 out of 200 to secure All-India Rank 2 along with a national cash prize allocation. This marks Guntur’s national showing, improving from Rank 6 with 192 marks in SVS 2025 and surpassing its Rank 3 in SVS 2023.

At localised level, Vijayawada Ward-60 achieved All-India Rank 2 in Category-II (population between 10,000-30,000), securing a `30 lakh national cash award.

At the State level, additional ward-level recognition was awarded to GMC Ward-42 of Guntur (`25 lakh), Vijayawada Ward-31 (`15 lakh), and Nellore Ward-06 (`10 lakh).