Andhra Pradesh HC seeks government’s stand on 5 per cent quota to Kapus

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday directed the State government to clarify its stand on the implementation of five per cent reservation for Kapus within the 10 per cent Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) quota in education and employment.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Lisa Gill and Justice Challa Gunaranjan sought clarity on whether the government would implement the laws or reconsider them.

It also asked what decision the government proposed to take on the Government Orders issued by the previous administration concerning implementation of the EWS reservation.

The bench was hearing a batch of petitions, including a Public Interest Litigation filed in 2023 by former MP and Kapu Welfare Sena founder-president Harirama Jogaiah.

Senior counsel Gangaiah Naidu and advocate Polishetti Radhakrishna, appearing for Jogaiah and others, contended that the Supreme Court had upheld the 103rd Constitutional Amendment providing 10 per cent EWS reservation and dismissed challenges to it.