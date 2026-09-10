Andhra Pradesh highlights climate-resilient initiatives at IFAT India 2026

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh showcased its urban water security, wastewater recycling and climate-resilient development initiatives at the IFAT India 2026 conference in Mumbai.

A high-level delegation led by MA&UD Principal Secretary S Suresh Kumar, along with Swachha Andhra Corporation MD B Sunil Kumar Reddy, represented the State at the three-day event to engage with international utilities, technology providers and policymakers.

Addressing the opening plenary session, “One Water, One City, One Future: Reimagining Urban Water for Viksit Bharat 2047,” Suresh Kumar underscored the urgency of integrating water security into urban planning, noting that India’s urban population is projected to reach 951 million by 2050.

The delegation said infrastructure investment plans have been completed across all 121 ULBs. Urban works are expanding piped water supply, household connections and sewage treatment, while civic drainage is being integrated with road works.

At the launch of the Mega Cities Water Alliance, Suresh urged member cities to share solutions and measure climate resilience. AP set up a pavilion with AIILSG showcasing Swarna Andhra–Swachha Andhra, Operation Clean Sweep and Waste-to-Energy plants, highlighting urban growth.