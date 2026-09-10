Andhra Pradesh’s first in-situ slum project launched in Vizag

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh’s first in-situ slum redevelopment project was launched at Velampeta Lakshmi Nagar in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, with a Rs 28.44-crore housing complex being taken up for 177 families at their existing location.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development P Narayana laid the foundation stone for the project, which will come up on 2,691 square yards. The Stilt + 12-floor complex will have 177 dwelling units, with construction targeted for completion within nine months and houses scheduled to be handed over to beneficiaries by June 2027.

The project will redevelop the existing slum without permanently relocating the beneficiary families to another area. A total of Rs 31.86 lakh has been provided as rental assistance for alternative accommodation during construction, calculated at Rs 3,000 per month.

Each dwelling unit will have a floor area of 328 sq ft and a super built-up area of 410 sq ft, including common areas. Each unit will cost Rs 16.07 lakh. Of this, Rs 1.50 lakh will be provided under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Rs 1 lakh by the Andhra Pradesh Government and Rs 3.50 lakh as beneficiary contribution. The remaining Rs 10.07 lakh will be met through viability gap funding in the form of transferable development rights. The stilt floor will be used for parking and services. There will be 15 dwelling units each on the first to 11th floors and 12 units on the 12th floor.

Narayana said the project was aimed at improving the living conditions of families who had been residing in congested conditions at Velampeta Lakshmi Nagar for several years.