'District Collectors should work without any ego, resolve people's problem': Andhra CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu called upon district Collectors to work without egos and focus on resolving people's problems

He said that public servants must remain committed to serving the people.

Addressing the inaugural session of the eighth District Collectors' Conference at the Secretariat on Thursday, Naidu said the government should communicate its achievements to the people while simultaneously addressing the challenges before the State.

He asked Collectors to review the decisions taken at the seventh conference and work towards achieving the targets set by the government.

He said a special discussion on leadership had been included in the latest conference to strengthen leadership and administrative capabilities.

The Chief Minister said the State government had succeeded in putting the State's economy back on track during the 27 months of its term as part of the reconstruction exercise. The government had spent Rs 1.40 lakh crore on welfare and Rs 1.50 lakh crore on development, he said.

Naidu said programmes had been taken up under the themes of “Rayalaseema Rising”, “Coastal Andhra's New Horizons” and “Wings to the Dreams of North Andhra”.

The Chief Minister said the Seed Access Road in Amaravati had been completed, connecting the capital city with Guntur and Vijayawada.

He said the government had prepared a calendar for taking up 36 projects and stressed that officials had the responsibility of completing them within the stipulated timelines.