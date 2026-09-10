Godavari Pushkaralu: Rs 300 cr for road works across six districts in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: In a major infrastructure push aimed at facilitating smooth travel for millions of devotees expected for the upcoming Godavari Pushkaralu in 2027, the State government has sanctioned Rs 300 crore for the restoration and modernisation of Roads & Buildings (R&B) network across six districts.

In an official statement released on Wednesday, R&B Minister BC Janardhan Reddy announced that the Finance Department cleared the immediate allocation following direct instructions from Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Under the sanctioned outlay, the government will redevelop 78 key roads covering approximately 431 kilometers across erstwhile Godavari, Kakinada, Konaseema, Polavaram, and Eluru districts.

Detailing the project breakdown, the Minister specified that Rs 185.75 crore has been earmarked for upgrading 275 km of State Highways (SH) across 41 identified stretches. Additionally, Rs 114.25 crore will be spent on improving 155 km of Major District Roads (MDR) spanning 37 critical routes.

Janardhan Reddy added that the Rs 300-crore project will completely transform the road infrastructure landscape across the Godavari coastal belt well ahead of the 2027 pilgrimage.