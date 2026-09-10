Gujarat delegation studies Andhra Pradesh natural farming model in Guntur

GUNTUR: A high-level delegation from Gujarat praised the impact of AP Community-managed Natural Farming (APCNF) during a field study tour in Guntur district on Wednesday.

The delegation, which visited multiple villages to evaluate sustainable agricultural practices managed by Rythu Sadhikara Samstha (RySS), observed improvements in soil, biodiversity, crop resilience, and farmer incomes in fields.

Accompanying the 10-member Gujarat delegation, comprising Achyut Kumar Hasmukhbhai Patel, Dixit Babulal Patel, Hitesh Jamnadas Vora, Jaydeepsingh Ratansingh, Ratilal Vitthalbhai Shethia, Vanrajsingh Dilipsingh Chauhan, Prafullbhai Mansukhbhai Thakor, Nikunjsingh Harendrasingh Thakor, Bhikhabhai Hirabhai Bhutka, and Dilipsingh Solanki, were APCNF National Resource Organisation (NRO) Team Lead Sri Krishna Rao, NRO Project Executive Dadapeer, and Guntur District Project Manager (DPM) Rajakumari.

In Pidaparthi village, the team inspected a Pre-Monsoon Dry Sowing / Pre-Organic Paradigm (POP) model managed by farmer Vijay Kumar. Cultivating roughly 35 crop and plant varieties on a 30-cent plot, the diversified model generates a steady monthly income of Rs 13,000 to Rs 15,000 while maintaining a favourable microclimate and supporting beneficial insects.

The DPM detailed pest monitoring and soil enrichment techniques for biological pest control and supplementary income. The team noted that the transition from chemical inputs to natural farming models in AP offers a viable blueprint for improving crop health.