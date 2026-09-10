Gyarampalle residential school students attempt to kill classmate for holiday

CHITTOR: In a shocking incident, two Class VIII students allegedly attempted to kill their hostel-mate, believing that the school would be declared a holiday if a student died.

The incident occurred at a residential school in Gyarampalle village of Kambhamvaripalle mandal in Annamayya district, where the two boys were studying in Class VIII and staying in the hostel.

About a week ago, the two students allegedly pressed a pillow over the face of another student who was in the same room and strangled him in an attempt to kill him in the middle of the night. The victim managed to escape from their clutches and survived.

However, teachers reportedly kept the incident confidential initially. After the matter came to light, MEO Reddibasha visited the school on Wednesday and conducted an inquiry. He also spoke to the parents and family members of the students involved.

According to the MEO, the two students reportedly told authorities that a student had died at the same school two years ago and the institution was subsequently given a holiday. Believing that a similar incident would result in a holiday, they allegedly attempted to kill their classmate.

The MEO said that Transfer Certificates (TCs) had been issued to both students, and they were sent away from the school. The incident has also been reported to higher authorities, he added.

Annamayya Superintendent of Police Dheeraj Kunubilli said that police have been conducting an inquiry into the incident. He said the facts and circumstances surrounding the alleged attempt to kill the student were being examined.