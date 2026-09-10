IATO meet to promote Andhra Pradesh tourism in global markets

VISAKHAPATNAM: More than 1,000 tourism stakeholders from across the country will converge on Visakhapatnam for the 41st annual convention of the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO), which begins on Thursday, with a focus on expanding India’s inbound tourism and positioning AP on the international tourism map.

The three-day convention, being held from September 10 to 12 under the theme ‘India - The World’s Next Tourism Opportunity’. The convention will be inaugurated by Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday.

Addressing a curtain-raiser in Vizag on Wednesday, Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh said the government was focusing on responsible and eco-friendly tourism while seeking to position AP as an international tourism destination.

He stated the government had attracted tourism investments worth Rs 20,000 crore over the past two years. In Vizag alone, 16 tourism projects worth Rs 5,529 crore have been approved, with the projects expected to add 950 rooms and generate direct employment for about 10,000 people. He also announced concessions for tourism operators in AP to join IATO. The one-time admission fee of Rs 10,000, plus GST, will be waived for eligible State-based operators until December 31. The convention registration fee has also been reduced to Rs 3,000 for AP representatives, from up to Rs 8,500 for others.