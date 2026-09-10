Minister Lokesh urges NRIs to be part of Andhra Pradesh’s growth

VIJAYAWADA: The swearing-in of the new Global NRI TDP Executive Committee held at the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri on Wednesday.

Lokesh has congratulated Sri Guru Raja, who assumed charge as President of Global NRI TDP, and acknowledged his years of dedicated, behind-the-scenes service to the party.

The newly sworn-in Global NRI TDP Executive Committee pledged to work closely with the state government and party leadership, bringing together the global experience and expertise of the Telugu diaspora to contribute to the vision of making AP the best state in the world.

Lokesh called upon the global Telugu diaspora to move beyond being mere observers of Andhra Pradesh’s development and become active partners in public service and state-building. He said the TDP was creating platforms through which highly educated professionals, and diaspora members could contribute their knowledge to the growth of AP.