Minister Satya Kumar Yadav unveils plan to prevent suicide

VIJAYAWADA: Ahead of World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10, Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav on Wednesday unveiled the State government’s multipronged strategy to combat suicide through mental health services, community outreach, and gatekeeper training.

“A small conversation can save a life. Talk, listen, and live,” Satya Kumar stated, framing the core message of this year’s awareness drive.

The Minister cited a successful pilot at Nuzvid IIIT, where suicide cases fell from two in 2021, four in 2022 and one in 2023 to zero in 2024, 2025 and 2026 so far. The government will replicate the model at vulnerable educational campuses away from major cities.

Tele-MANAS (14416) has handled 86,529 calls, with suicide-related concerns accounting for 2.16 per cent.

Calls rose from 523 in 2022 to over 31,000 in 2026. Existing centres in Vijayawada and Vizag are being upgraded into 24-hour hubs, with a new centre planned in Tirupati. Gatekeeper training for ANMs and ASHAs was held on September 8, followed by student awareness programmes. State-wide rallies and IEC drives will be held on September 10.