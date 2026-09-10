Plastic waste poses a major threat to tourism spots in Andhra's Maredumilli

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Plastic waste is steadily piling up in the forest areas of Maredumilli, threatening the region’s natural beauty and fragile ecology. Despite restrictions and warning boards against plastic use, poor enforcement and inadequate monitoring have allowed waste to accumulate from the village centre to several tourist spots.
Maredumilli attracts hundreds of visitors every day to destinations such as Jalatarangini, Valamuru and Amruthadhara waterfalls, viewpoints, coffee plantations and Sokuleru. Tourists visiting the area for picnics and outings often leave behind plastic plates, water bottles, covers and other waste. The litter not only makes the surroundings unhygienic but also poses a threat to wildlife and the fragile forest ecosystem.
The Forest Department and Community-Based Eco-Tourism (CBET) have installed warning boards at tourist locations, cautioning visitors against dumping plastic and mentioning penalties for violations. However, residents allege that the lack of regular field-level monitoring has made the warnings ineffective. In some places, plastic waste has accumulated near the very boards meant to prevent littering.
Human Rights Watch chief Balu Akkasu alleged that the Swachh Andhra-Swarna Andhra programme was not being implemented effectively in Maredumilli.
Plastic use is also reportedly high at weekly markets. At the Monday market in VR Puram, vendors and customers extensively use plastic bags. Similar concerns have been raised in the panchayats of Rekhapalli, Rajupeta, Peddamattapalli and Chinnamattapalli.
The road from Rekhapalli to Pochavaram is reportedly littered with plastic covers and bottles. Farmers said cattle consume discarded plastic along with food waste, resulting in digestive problems.
Residents have urged authorities to intensify inspections, strictly enforce the plastic ban and impose penalties on violators. They also called for promoting reusable and eco-friendly alternatives to protect Maredumilli’s forests and tourist attractions from further pollution.
Speaking to TNIE, Polavaram District Tourism Officer G Dasu said a review meeting with tourism officials was held recently. Polavaram Collector K Dinesh Kumar stressed the need to improve basic amenities, cleanliness and safety at tourist spots and directed officials to install adequate dustbins and ensure proper plastic and waste management.
“We are taking all measures on a war footing to make all tourist spots free of plastic soon,” Dasu said.