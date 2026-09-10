Plastic waste poses a major threat to tourism spots in Andhra's Maredumilli

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Plastic waste is steadily piling up in the forest areas of Maredumilli, threatening the region’s natural beauty and fragile ecology. Despite restrictions and warning boards against plastic use, poor enforcement and inadequate monitoring have allowed waste to accumulate from the village centre to several tourist spots.

Maredumilli attracts hundreds of visitors every day to destinations such as Jalatarangini, Valamuru and Amruthadhara waterfalls, viewpoints, coffee plantations and Sokuleru. Tourists visiting the area for picnics and outings often leave behind plastic plates, water bottles, covers and other waste. The litter not only makes the surroundings unhygienic but also poses a threat to wildlife and the fragile forest ecosystem.

The Forest Department and Community-Based Eco-Tourism (CBET) have installed warning boards at tourist locations, cautioning visitors against dumping plastic and mentioning penalties for violations. However, residents allege that the lack of regular field-level monitoring has made the warnings ineffective. In some places, plastic waste has accumulated near the very boards meant to prevent littering.