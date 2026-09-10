Vizag zoo: Animal ‘escapes’ expose chinks in enclosures

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Indira Gandhi Zoological Park’s record of around 137 births of animals of various species in recent times has brought appreciation for its conservation efforts, but concerns over enclosure maintenance and the alleged escape of animals have raised questions over their safety and upkeep.
Sources familiar with the matter, speaking on condition of anonymity, alleged that a few animals brought from other zoos are no longer accounted for. They attributed some of the alleged escapes to poor fencing and gaps in enclosures.
Two water monitor lizards brought from Alipore Zoological Garden, Kolkata, in 2019 are among those reportedly unaccounted for. While four are expected to be housed at the zoo, sources claimed only two are currently present, with the remaining two suspected to have escaped.
Likewise, of the two red sand boas brought from Kanpur Zoological Park in September 2025, only one is reportedly present in the new reptile enclosure.
Maintenance concerns are evident at Vizag zoo
“The other is suspected to have escaped,” sources claimed.
Two sulphur-crested cockatoos were originally housed in another enclosure. Sources alleged that one escaped through gaps in the fencing, while the other subsequently died. The enclosure was repaired after the incident. However, it continues to carry the label of a sulphur-crested cockatoo enclosure, even though blue-and-yellow macaws are currently housed there.
Maintenance concerns were also evident during a recent visit by TNIE. Bird enclosures had accumulated droppings visible through the glass panels, while exhaust fans in the nocturnal animal house were reportedly not functioning. When asked about the lack of ventilation and the resulting discomfort inside the enclosure, the staff member incharge stationed outside attributed the problem to low power supply, claiming that the fans stop functioning when the power supply drops.
Some of the animals alleged to be missing were also not found in their enclosures during the visit. Their absence, however, does not independently establish that they had escaped.
The issue comes against the backdrop of Deputy Chief Minister (Environment and Forests) K Pawan Kalyan appreciating the zoo’s breeding achievements, and calling for improved cleanliness, following which special cleanliness drives were organised.
While breeding success is an important conservation measure, experts maintain that secure, hygienic and well-maintained enclosures are equally crucial to zoo management.
When contacted, IGZP Curator G Mangamma, however, dismissed the allegations. “No such incidents have happened,” she stated.