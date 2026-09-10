Vizag zoo: Animal ‘escapes’ expose chinks in enclosures

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Indira Gandhi Zoological Park’s record of around 137 births of animals of various species in recent times has brought appreciation for its conservation efforts, but concerns over enclosure maintenance and the alleged escape of animals have raised questions over their safety and upkeep.

Sources familiar with the matter, speaking on condition of anonymity, alleged that a few animals brought from other zoos are no longer accounted for. They attributed some of the alleged escapes to poor fencing and gaps in enclosures.

Two water monitor lizards brought from Alipore Zoological Garden, Kolkata, in 2019 are among those reportedly unaccounted for. While four are expected to be housed at the zoo, sources claimed only two are currently present, with the remaining two suspected to have escaped.

Likewise, of the two red sand boas brought from Kanpur Zoological Park in September 2025, only one is reportedly present in the new reptile enclosure.