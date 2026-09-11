Alliance gearing up for local polls with joint plan, says PVN Madhav

VIJAYAWADA: BJP State president PVN Madhav said the TDP, Jana Sena and BJP alliance was preparing for the upcoming local body elections through coordinated efforts and had already begun assessing its strength at the grassroots level.

Addressing the media at the BJP state office on Thursday, Madhav said teams had been sent to assess the party’s strength in panchayats, MPTCs, ZPTCs, municipalities and corporations. The alliance would work in coordination to retain the confidence voters had placed in it in the 2024 elections, he said.

He said no final decision had been taken on seat-sharing or which party would contest from particular local bodies. The immediate focus was on ensuring coordination among workers of the three parties and avoiding differences at the grassroots level. The TDP, Jana Sena and BJP had already held internal preparatory meetings and would soon meet again to chalk out a comprehensive strategy, he said.

Madhav said the BJP would organise the ‘Seva Sankalpa Abhiyan’ across Andhra Pradesh from September 17 to October 17 to highlight Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25-year public life and his contribution to the country’s development.

The month-long campaign would include blood donation and medical camps, tree plantation drives, student competitions, street plays, felicitation of Anganwadi and ASHA workers and other service programmes.

He said the BJP would also highlight the Centre’s support for Andhra Pradesh, including assistance for Polavaram and Amaravati, the South Coast Railway Zone, the Visakhapatnam steel plant package and investments in emerging sectors.

Madhav said the BJP’s State office-bearers’ meeting in Guntur on Friday would review the local body election preparations.