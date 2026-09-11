Andhra Minister Kandula Durgesh urges IATO to promote tourism

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department plans to work with tour operators attending the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) annual conference to promote the 2027 Godavari Pushkarams through seven tourism circuits covering the region’s major spiritual, heritage and natural attractions, Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh stated on Thursday.

The seven circuits planned in the Godavari catchment areas will cover Pancharama Kshetras, Shakti Peethas, Vaishnava Divya Kshetras, heritage temples, Pushkar Ghats and the Akhanda Godavari region. The packages will also connect attractions such as the Havelock Bridge, Papikondalu boat rides, Antarvedi, Vadapalli, Appanapalli, Mandapalli, Samarlakota, Draksharamam and Palakollu.

Addressing the 41st annual IATO conference in Visakhapatnam, organised with the theme “India - The World’s Next Tourism Opportunity”, Durgesh urged tour operators from across the country and abroad to visit Andhra Pradesh, experience its hospitality and develop packages of different durations covering the state’s tourism circuits.

He said the 2027 Pushkarams offered a major opportunity to showcase the Godavari region to visitors from across India and abroad.