Andhra to get 21 more Nutrition Rehabilitation Centres for kids

VIJAYAWADA: In a major push to tackle pediatric malnutrition, the government is expanding its network of Nutrition Rehabilitation Centres (NRCs) by setting up 21 new facilities across the state.

Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav said phased expansion will add 175 beds, doubling the State’s total NRC count from 21 to 42 and increasing bed capacity from 340 to 515.

The expansion includes eight 10-bed sanctioned centres located in Araku, Munchingiputu, Chintapalli, Anakapalle, Bapatla, Nandyal, Sunnipenta, and Narasaraopet. The government is setting up 7 integrated 5-bed NRCs in Addateegala, Y Ramavaram, Saluru, Palakonda, Bhadragiri, Kurupam, Chinamerangi, with Addateegala and Y Ramavaram centres scheduled to open soon.

Additionally, six new 10-bed centres sanctioned for the 2026–27 fiscal year in Madanapalle, Chittoor, Rajahmundry, Machilipatnam, Hindupur & Tanuku.

For this, the State has allocated Rs 4.42 crore for infrastructure in 2026–27, alongside recurring outlay of Rs 12.22 crore.