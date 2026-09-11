AP CM Chandrababu Naidu urges Collectors to embrace AI, new-age leadership for faster governance

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu called upon District Collectors to adopt a new approach to leadership, and leverage technology and artificial intelligence (AI) to accelerate governance and achieve the goals of Swarnandhra Vision.
Addressing the Eighth District Collectors’ Conference on the theme “Leadership - New Age Governance” at the Secretariat on Thursday, Naidu said, “The government is undergoing a leadership transition, and officials need to adapt to a new leadership approach. Leadership is linked to self-motivation.”
He urged Collectors to make effective use of digital resources, including online files and data lakes, to improve decision-making. Data should be analysed using AI to minimise errors and focus on achieving measurable outcomes.
“Learning has become a continuous process in the technology driven era. Officials who constantly sharpen their skills, will have greater opportunities to progress,” he said.
Naidu said, “The traditional distinction between men and women in terms of capabilities is no longer relevant. Political leaders and bureaucrats need different skill sets to perform their roles effectively. The ability of a leader to build and manage an effective team will ultimately determine the results.”
Highlighting the global success of Indian entrepreneurs, Naidu said, “Officials need to adopt a similar approach in governance. Employment systems are changing rapidly, and ultimately credibility is what matters.”
“A new leadership-oriented approach, coupled with technology-driven governance, will help the State deliver results faster and move closer to achieving the targets set under Swarnandhra Vision,” the Chief Minister added.