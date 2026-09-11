AP CM Chandrababu Naidu urges Collectors to embrace AI, new-age leadership for faster governance

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu called upon District Collectors to adopt a new approach to leadership, and leverage technology and artificial intelligence (AI) to accelerate governance and achieve the goals of Swarnandhra Vision.

Addressing the Eighth District Collectors’ Conference on the theme “Leadership - New Age Governance” at the Secretariat on Thursday, Naidu said, “The government is undergoing a leadership transition, and officials need to adapt to a new leadership approach. Leadership is linked to self-motivation.”

He urged Collectors to make effective use of digital resources, including online files and data lakes, to improve decision-making. Data should be analysed using AI to minimise errors and focus on achieving measurable outcomes.

“Learning has become a continuous process in the technology driven era. Officials who constantly sharpen their skills, will have greater opportunities to progress,” he said.