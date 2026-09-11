Bheemili MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao directs GVMC to address drinking water shortage

VISAKHAPATNAM: Bheemili MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao directed GVMC officials to take immediate steps to address the drinking water shortage in Madhurawada and Bheemili zones.

During a review meeting with GVMC officials at his camp office on Thursday, Ganta reviewed the water supply situation and stressed the need to give priority to drinking water from the Tatapudi reservoir.

He said the Collectors of Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram districts would discuss the release of water to Visakhapatnam and decide on the priorities.

Ganta also spoke to Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana and informed him that Tatapudi water was needed to meet the drinking water requirements of Madhurawada and Bheemili.

Ganta expressed concern over the lack of improvement in drinking water supply despite Godavari water reaching Visakhapatnam.

Officials informed him that a Rs 550-crore project being implemented to meet the water requirements of Madhurawada and would facilitate the supply of Godavari water to the area.

The project, once completed, is expected to provide a long-term solution to the drinking water shortage. GVMC Water Supply SE Pallam Raju, EE Sudhakar and Zonal Commissioner Ayyappa Naidu attended the meeting.