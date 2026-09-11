Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan orders strict vigil as tiger re-enters Kakinada

KAKINADA: A radio-collared tiger re-entered Kakinada district on Thursday, triggering concern among residents in and around the Yeleswaram forest range. The Kakinada Forest Department detected its movement in the Uligogula Reserve Forest, Peddipalem Beat, in the early hours of Thursday.

Kakinada District Forest Officer N Ramachandra Rao said officials were monitoring the tiger’s movements through radio collar and had alerted nearby villagers. The tiger had moved through the Rajavommangi Range before entering Kakinada district.

HANUMAN Rescue Teams reached the spot to safely capture the tiger and release it in a dense forest or a zoo. Officials also installed trapping and drone cameras to track its movements and kept cages ready at range limits.

Deputy Chief Minister and Forests Minister K Pawan Kalyan held a high-level review meeting on Thursday on the tiger’s movement through the reserve forest area near Dharapalli in Prathipadu mandal.

During the meeting with Forest, Police and Revenue department officials, Pawan Kalyan reviewed the tiger’s location, tracking efforts and measures for forest-fringe communities.