Dy CM Pawan Kalyan directs officials to complete works on time in Pithapuram

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has directed officials to continuously monitor development works undertaken in Pithapuram Assembly constituency limits.

Pawan Kalyan, who is undergoing treatment in Kerala, held a special review through a video conference and enquired about the progress of various development and infrastructure projects in the constituency.He directed officials to identify pending works, complete the required administrative and technical procedures and finish them within the stipulated deadlines.

Reviewing school infrastructure, he asked officials to speed up construction of compound walls, additional classrooms, playgrounds and other facilities. Works worth Rs 3.5 crore are being taken to provide infrastructure facilities.

He also directed officials to expedite construction of eight additional classrooms at the ZP High School in Moolapeta, U. Kothapalli mandal, at an estimated cost of Rs 1.34 crore. He stressed the need to improve basic facilities such as drinking water, drainage, roads, streetlights and sanitation. Officials were directed to ensure minimum facilities, including water and sanitation, at cremation grounds, particularly in areas with a high SC population. Pending works in welfare hostels, Anganwadi centres, Rythu Seva Kendras and Ayushman Arogya Mandirs should also be completed quickly.

Officials informed Pawan Kalyan that development works worth about Rs 300 crore were underway in Pithapuram municipality and Rs 100 crore works in Gollaprolu municipality. Pawan Kalyan also reviewed the proposed Rs 118-crore Road Over Bridge, Rs 100-crore Ayush Medical College in the segment.