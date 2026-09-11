Encroachments demolition drive intensified in Rajamahendravaram

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation (RMC) has intensified its drive against encroachments on roads, drains, footpaths and other public properties ahead of the forthcoming Godavari Pushkarams. Commissioner Rahul Meena warned that encroachers should voluntarily remove illegal structures and face stringent action if they fail to comply.

The civic body launched an encroachment removal drive at Saraswathi Ghat and said that similar operations to be conducted across the city.

Meena said special teams would identify and remove encroachments and maintain continuous surveillance to prevent from recurring.

The RMC has already identified 182 locations where temporary and permanent encroachments on drains and footpaths are obstructing the drainage system and preventing proper desilting.

The locations have been divided into 27 clusters, with sanitary inspectors appointed as in-charges. Surveys have been conducted at several places, markings were made, and notices have been issued to encroachers.

Several major stretches, including Lalacheruvu junction, FCI godowns, Cycle Colony, Sai Durganagar, AVA Road, Gruhadarshini, Godavari Bund Road, Kambam Satram, Kanchumarthivari Veedhi, Mochi Veedhi, Apsara Theatre Road and areas near the LIC office, have reported encroachments.

Similar problems exist in Thummalova, Ramachandrapet, Ademma Dibba, Kambalacheruvu, Lingampeta, Krishnanagar and Veerabhadrapuram.

Commissioner said road encroachments were affecting public movement and contributing to waterlogging even after light rainfall. The corporation would not spare illegal constructions that obstruct roads and drains, he said.

He directed street vendors to conduct business on pushcarts or other vehicles during the day and take them back to their designated areas in the evening. Permanent vending by occupying roads at one location would not be tolerated, he said.

The Commissioner appealed to citizens to cooperate with the corporation in protecting public property and civic infrastructure. He said the special drive would continue throughout the city and encroachments would be removed.