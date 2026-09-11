Ensure research provides solutions: Former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu has called upon scientists and researchers to ensure that their work goes beyond academic papers and provides practical solutions to problems faced by society. He also urged the private sector to increase its contribution to research and development.

Addressing the Yalavarthi Nayudamma Memorial Award ceremony organised by the Sri Yalavarthi Nayudamma Science and Technology Foundation at Ramakrishna Kavi Kala Kshetram in Tenali on Thursday, Venkaiah Naidu presented the award to prominent industrialist and Amara Raja Group founder-chairman Galla Ramachandra Naidu.

He said the government accounted for around 60 per cent of India’s R&D expenditure, while the private sector contributed only 36 to 38 per cent. Corporates should increase their contribution to over 70 per cent, as in developed countries, he said.

Venkaiah Naidu urged young scientists to become humanitarian scientists and focus on challenges such as climate change, drinking water shortages and environmental pollution. Knowledge is power had now become Innovation is power, he said, calling upon the youth to adopt “Jai Avishkaran” as their slogan.

He recalled Yalavarthi Nayudamma’s contribution to applying science for the benefit of ordinary people. As Director General of the Central Leather Research Institute, Nayudamma helped address the leather industry’s odour problem through scientific research and promoted environment-friendly technologies through technology transfer.

Venkaiah Naidu called for an Indian approach to artificial intelligence, rooted in Indian languages, culture and values. Research guided by ethical values and aimed at social welfare would be the true tribute to Nayudamma.