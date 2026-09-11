Fast-track land acquisition & clear hurdles for key projects: Kona Sasidhar

VIJAYAWADA: Infrastructure and Investments Secretary Kona Sasidhar on Thursday directed District Collectors to fast-track land acquisition and clear administrative bottlenecks for high-priority port, airport, highway, and railway projects across the State.

The push comes even as completion targets for flagship greenfield ports appear to have slipped, with Ramayapatnam Port — originally targeted for completion by the end of this year — now rescheduled for commissioning by March 2027.

Under the updated rollout schedule presented at the 8th District Collectors’ Conference, target dates for other major maritime hubs have also been set for Mulapeta Port (May 2027), Machilipatnam Port (December 2027), and Kakinada Gateway Port (September 2028). Addressing the Collectors Conference, Sasidhar emphasised that resolving pending land transfers and legal hurdles within strict timelines is critical to positioning Andhra Pradesh as a leading economic and logistics hub.

To maintain project momentum across sectors, collectors were instructed to prioritize land acquisition and alienation for a combined total of 25,662 acres currently required across various districts for maritime and aviation infrastructure.

Alongside the greenfield ports, work is also ongoing across key fishing harbours, with target completion dates set for Juvvaladinne (December 2026), Uppada (March 2027), Nizampatnam (May 2027) and Machilipatnam (December 2027), while the Dugarajapatnam port and shipbuilding cluster has reached the Detailed Project Report (DPR) stage. In the aviation sector, the government is expanding air connectivity by advancing active airport projects in Bhogapuram, Kurnool, Tirupati, Kadapa, Vijayawada, and Rajamahendravaram, alongside proposed greenfield sites in Dagadarthi, Kuppam, Srikakulam, Nagarjuna Sagar, Amaravati, Ongole, Tadepalligudem, Tuni–Annavaram, and Anantapur.