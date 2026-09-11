Jagan renews CBI probe demand into DSC irregularities

VIJAYAWADA: Former chief minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy came down heavily on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh, alleging that irregularities in the recruitment process had put the future of youth and the unemployed at stake and that jobs were given to candidates who had not even appeared for the examinations.

Jagan reiterated that the demand for Lokesh’s resignation and a CBI probe into the DSC-2025 recruitment would continue.

Addressing a press conference at the YSRCP central party office in Tadepalli, Jagan alleged large-scale irregularities in the 2025 Mega DSC recruitment and accused Naidu and Lokesh of failing to answer questions raised over the examination process. “I asked four questions pertaining to DSC recruitment, but none of them was responded to,” Jagan said, demanding an explanation.

Jagan alleged that more irregularities were coming to light as the examination process was scrutinised. “Why was the first-rank candidate P Naveen not called for verification? Why was supervision entrusted to a single person? How did an SCERT-linked individual secure the top rank?” he asked.

Jagan cited case studies to allege that jobs were given by throwing caution to the winds and violating established norms. He alleged that, after the DSC irregularities came to light, the coalition government had stalled APPSC examinations, which, he claimed, were planned to recruit candidates using a similar method.