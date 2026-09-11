Land bank portal to feature details of unused Andhra govt land

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed the Revenue department officials to develop a Structured Land Bank Portal containing details of all available government lands across the State.

Addressing the 8th District Collectors’ Conference at the Secretariat on Thursday, the Chief Minister asked the officials to identify lands lying unused for years and upload their details on the portal.

A comprehensive picture of government lands would emerge once the resurvey is completed, he said.

The Chief Minister directed officials to identify lands lying unused with various government departments for years and bring them under a Common Land Bank Portal. Details of government lands should be recorded department-wise and district-wise, he said.

The portal should facilitate allocation of land whenever any government department requires it.

The Chief Minister said land scarcity should not become an obstacle to development. He directed officials to identify land required for industrial and development projects in advance instead of searching for land only after a project is sanctioned.

The Chief Minister directed all departments and District Collectors to prepare a calendar and achieve results within specified deadlines.

He said the Collectors’ Conference should not be confined to discussions but should focus on achieving tangible results.