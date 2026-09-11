Minister Nimmala sets deadlines for Varikapudisela lift scheme

VIJAYAWADA: In a major push to provide irrigation water to upland regions in Palnadu district, Minister for Water Resources Nimmala Rama Naidu on Thursday directed officials to expedite execution on the Varikapudisela Lift Irrigation Scheme, setting strict deadlines for survey, land acquisition, and clearance reports. Reviewing the project’s status at the Secretariat alongside Palnadu elected representatives and senior irrigation officials, Ramanaidu emphasised that, NDA government has classified Varikapudisela as one of the state’s 36 priority projects to end long-standing water deficits in the district’s upland agricultural belt.

The Minister issued a firm deadline directing officers to complete the Detailed Project Report (DPR), pre-feasibility report, and mandatory public hearing process by October 2026. Furthermore, he instructed the irrigation and revenue wings to complete the acquisition of 586 acres required for the project—involving an outlay of Rs 63 crore— within the next four months. Designed to stabilise and supply irrigation water to approximately 84,000 acres of rain-fed farmland in Palnadu district, the project holds significant strategic value for local growers.

Ramanaidu cautioned officials against procedural delays, calling for seamless inter-departmental coordination to ensure ground clearance moves forward within the stipulated timeframe. The review meeting was attended by MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu, MLA Julakanti Brahmananda Reddy and others participated.