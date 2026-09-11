MSMEs, startups to get full support from Andhra Pradesh government: Minister Durgesh

VISHAKAPATNAM: The Andhra Pradesh government is focusing on promoting MSMEs and startups to attract investments and create employment, Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh stated on Friday.

He was speaking after inaugurating the MSME Business Expo-2026 organised by the AP Chambers of Commerce and Industries Federation at Gadiraju Palace in Visakhapatnam.

The three-day expo, being held from September 11 to 13, features 187 stalls representing MSMEs, food processing, tourism, startups and other sectors.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Durgesh said the government was targeting Rs 50,000 crore in MSME investments and 1.75 lakh jobs over five years under the AP MSME and Entrepreneur Development Policy 4.0 (2024-29).

"We are also planning 175 micro parks, one in each Assembly constituency," he stated.

The Minister added that entrepreneurs would be provided guidance, consultancy and other support to establish and expand their businesses.

Bheemili MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao also attended the event.