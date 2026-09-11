Speed up energy projects worth of Rs 4.1L crore: Special CS

VIJAYAWADA: Setting a strict deadline for the execution of Rs 4.10 lakh crore worth of approved energy investments, Special Chief Secretary for Energy K Vijayanand has directed District Collectors to ensure that at least 80% of SIPB-approved energy projects reach the grounding stage by the end of October.

Presenting the sector’s progress at the 8th District Collectors’ Conference on Thursday, Vijayanand urged district administrations to work in tandem with NREDCAP to fast-track land allocation and clear ground level hurdles.

Vijayanand revealed that the State has allocated land for 93 major projects since June 2024, representing a total investment potential of Rs 4.10 lakh crore and expected employment for 4.72 lakh people.

This massive portfolio spans 25.58 GW of solar power, 5.78 GW of wind power, 18.95 GW of pumped storage capacity, 2.2 MMTPA of green hydrogen and its derivatives, 2 GW of electrolyzers, and 11,497 TPD of Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG) generation.