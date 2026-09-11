TTD deploys 2,800 CCTV cameras, fail-safe communication network for Brahmotsavams

TIRUMALA: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has expanded its surveillance network for the annual Brahmotsavams, installing more than 2,800 CCTV cameras with facial recognition and automated analytics at the central Command Control Centre.

Tirupati SP L Subbarayudu and TTD Chief Vigilance and Security Officer Muralikrishna said the system is designed to track criminals, identify offenders and prevent impersonation by matching live feeds against a database. Five cameras are at Alipiri, with the rest at strategic points across Tirumala.

Security personnel monitor alerts round-the-clock in three shifts, supported by sub-control rooms and specialised teams, including anti-chain-snatching and bomb disposal squads. Facial recognition and geo-tagging are also being used to locate missing children or separated family members in the crowds.

Fail-safe communication network for Brahmotsavams Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has introduced a specialised, fail‑safe communication network ahead of the annual Srivari Brahmotsavams to ensure uninterrupted coordination among security forces, even if mobile, LAN or WAN systems collapse.

TTD CVSO Muralikrishna said the disaster‑resilient system, tested during the Kumbh Mela, will manage extreme crowd emergencies.

Operating independently of commercial grids, it is run by a 30‑member team trained to maintain active communication lines. The network links key security outposts directly to the Command Control Centre, guaranteeing that crowd management, health emergencies and security protocols remain functional under any circumstances, even during technological breakdowns.