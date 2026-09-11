Two boys bid to kill hostel mate for school holiday in AP

CHITTOOR: In a shocking incident, two Class VIII students allegedly attempted to kill their hostel mate, assuming that holiday would be declared for school if a student died.
The incident reportedly took place at a residential school at Gyarampalle village in Kambhamvaripalle mandal of Annamayya district a week ago.
The two students allegedly tried to smother their hostel mate to death with a pillow in the middle of the night. However, the boy managed to escape from their clutches.
When a student died two years ago, a holiday was declared for the school. Influenced by the incident, the duo is said to have resorted to the murder attempt. Initially, school teachers kept the murder attempt confidential.
When the incident came to light, Mandal Education Officer Reddibasha visited the school on Wednesday, and conducted an inquiry. He also spoke to the parents of the students involved. Transfer Certificates were issued to both the students, and they were sent away from the school. The incident was also reported to higher authorities, the MEO said.
The boy’s parents urged the authorities to conduct a thorough inquiry into the incident, and ensure the safety of all students studying in the residential school.
Annamayya district Superintendent of Police Dheeraj Kunubilli said, “An inquiry is being conducted into the alleged attempt to kill a boy by his hostel mates.”
Sri City a key milestone in evolution of Sigma: CEO
The Sri City operation has also completed the initial stages of the source-change approval process with Rolls-Royce Aerospace, underscoring the facility’s ability to meet the stringent quality and manufacturing standards required by leading global aerospace programmes.
The remaining portion of the Sri City campus is expected to become operational over the next 12 months, further strengthening the facility’s manufacturing and aerospace-critical capabilities. The campus has been designed to provide the scale and capabilities required to support future acquisitions and long-term expansion.
Commenting on the development, Sunil Kalidindi, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Sigma Advanced Systems, said Sri City represents an important milestone in the company’s evolution as a global aerospace manufacturing partner. He said the company has moved from a greenfield facility to production in just eight months and has begun manufacturing aerospace components in India to the standards required by global aerospace programmes.