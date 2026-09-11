Two boys bid to kill hostel mate for school holiday in AP

CHITTOOR: In a shocking incident, two Class VIII students allegedly attempted to kill their hostel mate, assuming that holiday would be declared for school if a student died.

The incident reportedly took place at a residential school at Gyarampalle village in Kambhamvaripalle mandal of Annamayya district a week ago.

The two students allegedly tried to smother their hostel mate to death with a pillow in the middle of the night. However, the boy managed to escape from their clutches.

When a student died two years ago, a holiday was declared for the school. Influenced by the incident, the duo is said to have resorted to the murder attempt. Initially, school teachers kept the murder attempt confidential.

When the incident came to light, Mandal Education Officer Reddibasha visited the school on Wednesday, and conducted an inquiry. He also spoke to the parents of the students involved. Transfer Certificates were issued to both the students, and they were sent away from the school. The incident was also reported to higher authorities, the MEO said.

The boy’s parents urged the authorities to conduct a thorough inquiry into the incident, and ensure the safety of all students studying in the residential school.

Annamayya district Superintendent of Police Dheeraj Kunubilli said, “An inquiry is being conducted into the alleged attempt to kill a boy by his hostel mates.”