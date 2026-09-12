Andhra CM roots for schemes to support joint families

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed District Collectors to encourage joint families by extending welfare benefits to all. Expressing concern over splitting of joint families as micro families to receive welfare benefits, the Chief Minister advised the officials to distribute ration to all the members by changing policies and by treating the family as the basic unit.

He instructed officials to complete family-unit mapping before issuing new pensions, while continuing the existing beneficiaries without any changes.

Addressing the Collectors Conference on the second and concluding day at the Secretariat on Friday, the CM directed officials to prepare a welfare calendar to remind people on welfare benefits receiving dates.