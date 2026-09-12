Andhra's RMC steps up action on pollution

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The East Godavari district administration has stepped up measures to prevent pollution and industrial effluent discharge from Andhra paper mill, with officials focusing on water and air pollution.

Joint Collector Y Megha Swaroop reviewed the pollution control measures, including effluent discharge, air pollution and dust caused by heavy vehicles operating on the Mallayyapeta-Katheru road. Municipal Commissioner Rahul Meena, Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) officials and representatives of the mill management attended the review meeting at the commissioner’s chamber.

Officials reviewed the mill’s compliance with environmental norms and measures to minimise pollution. APPCB officials said they collected samples every month from the inlet and outlet of the Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP).

Officials said some samples collected this year recorded pollution levels above permissible limits, following which they issued a notice on June 4, 2026. They said nine of the 40 samples collected between January 31, 2023, and May 14, 2026, recorded Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) levels above permissible limits. Officials issued show-cause notices on May 28 and June 18, 2026.

During stack monitoring on August 8, 2024, officials found PM/H-S levels above prescribed limits and issued a show-cause notice on August 20. Officials said they advised the mill in 2017 to explore a dedicated drain to discharge treated effluents into the sea. As the management did not implement the direction, officials proposed environmental compensation for the period from January 30, 2017, to September 3, 2026.

Rahul Meena directed the management to strictly follow pollution norms, strengthen preventive measures and clear pending taxes and other dues to the municipal corporation and Katheru panchayat.