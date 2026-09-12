AP excise policy 2026-27 retains 3,736 liquor shops

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has notified the Excise Shop Policy 2026-27, retaining the existing 3,736 retail liquor shops across the State for another year from October 1, 2026 to September 30, 2027. Of the total shops, 3,396 will be in the open category and 340 will be reserved for Geetha Kulalu (toddy tappers).
Principal Secretary of Excise department, Mukesh Kumar Meena, issued the order after the government reviewed the excise policies followed during 2019-24, considered the recommendations of the Group of Ministers and reviewed the experience of the existing 2024-26 shop policy, which expires on September 30, 2026.
The government has decided to renew the licences of the existing retail liquor shops for one year. Existing licensees opting for renewal will have to pay Renewal Retail Excise Tax (RET) equivalent to 38 per cent of the annual RET, apart from the annual RET and applicable permit-room RET.
The annual RET rates for 2026-27 will remain same as those applicable during 2025-26. The renewal RET will be paid in lump sum along with the first instalment of annual RET. The renewal RET prescribed for open-category shops is Rs 23 lakh for areas with population up to 50,000, Rs 27.2 lakh for population between 50,000 and five lakh, and Rs 35.5 lakh for with population above five lakh.
For shops reserved for Geetha Kulalu, the corresponding renewal RET is Rs 11.5 lakh, Rs 13.6 lakh and Rs 17.8 lakh respectively. A permit-room licence will be mandatory wherever applicable and the prescribed permit-room RET will have to be paid in addition to the annual RET. The policy provides for payment of annual RET in the prescribed installments.