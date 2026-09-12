AP excise policy 2026-27 retains 3,736 liquor shops

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has notified the Excise Shop Policy 2026-27, retaining the existing 3,736 retail liquor shops across the State for another year from October 1, 2026 to September 30, 2027. Of the total shops, 3,396 will be in the open category and 340 will be reserved for Geetha Kulalu (toddy tappers).

Principal Secretary of Excise department, Mukesh Kumar Meena, issued the order after the government reviewed the excise policies followed during 2019-24, considered the recommendations of the Group of Ministers and reviewed the experience of the existing 2024-26 shop policy, which expires on September 30, 2026.

The government has decided to renew the licences of the existing retail liquor shops for one year. Existing licensees opting for renewal will have to pay Renewal Retail Excise Tax (RET) equivalent to 38 per cent of the annual RET, apart from the annual RET and applicable permit-room RET.