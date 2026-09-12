AP launches Swachh Andhra Awards for waste management

VIJAYAWADA: Highlighting the State’s urban governance achievements on a global stage, Andhra Pradesh has become the first state in India to launch the ‘Swachh Andhra Awards’ to recognise excellence in sanitation and waste management, Swachh Andhra Corporation Chairman Kommareddy Pattabhiram announced on Friday.
Speaking after visiting the Swachh Andhra Corporation stall at the IFAT India 2026 International Trade Fair for Water, Sewage, Waste and Raw Materials Recycling at the Goregaon Exhibition Centre in Mumbai, Pattabhiram stated that Andhra Pradesh is demonstrating a clear roadmap toward achieving its ‘Swarnandhra @ 2047’ goals under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.
The State’s pavilion, set up in collaboration with implementation partner All India Institute of Local Self-Government (AIILSG), showcased flagship initiatives including the Swarnandhra–Swachh Andhra campaign, Operation Clean Sweep, Integrated Solid Waste Management (ISWM) units, Waste-to-Energy plants, and intensive Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) capacity-building programmes.
Pattabhiram noted that Principal Secretary for Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD) S Suresh Kumar and Corporation Managing Director B Sunil Kumar Reddy evaluated advanced green technologies displayed at trade fair, which features 600 exhibitors from 30 countries, to assess applicability for AP.
He added that the international platform provides a vital opportunity to attract technical expertise, industry partners, and global best practices to accelerate the state’s urban recycling and environmental management infrastructure.