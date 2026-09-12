AP launches Swachh Andhra Awards for waste management

VIJAYAWADA: Highlighting the State’s urban governance achievements on a global stage, Andhra Pradesh has become the first state in India to launch the ‘Swachh Andhra Awards’ to recognise excellence in sanitation and waste management, Swachh Andhra Corporation Chairman Kommareddy Pattabhiram announced on Friday.

Speaking after visiting the Swachh Andhra Corporation stall at the IFAT India 2026 International Trade Fair for Water, Sewage, Waste and Raw Materials Recycling at the Goregaon Exhibition Centre in Mumbai, Pattabhiram stated that Andhra Pradesh is demonstrating a clear roadmap toward achieving its ‘Swarnandhra @ 2047’ goals under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.