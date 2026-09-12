Coalition govt will enforce 34 per cent BC quota in local polls: Palla Srinivasa Rao

VISAKHAPATNAM: TDP State president and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao on Friday reiterated that the coalition government would implement 34% reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) in the ensuing local body elections.

Addressing a press conference in Visakhapatnam, Palla accused the YSRCP of spreading misinformation over BC reservations and attempting to create hurdles through legal proceedings.

He stated that the government had constituted a special sub-committee to safeguard the interests of BCs and their political representation.

The TDP leader charged that the previous YSRCP government had denied BCs political opportunities and diverted funds meant for their welfare. “The coalition government, under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, was giving priority to the welfare and political empowerment of BCs,” he maintained.

Palla also claimed that fake social media accounts were being operated in the names of TDP and Jana Sena to create differences among alliance partners.

He appealed to party workers to report such accounts to the party leadership instead of believing unverified posts.

On the YSRCP’s criticism of the DSC recruitment process, Palla accused the opposition party of attempting to mislead people.

He maintained that irregularities in the APPSC during the previous government would come to light.

The TDP leader maintained that the unity of the TDP, Jana Sena and BJP was important for the coalition government to pursue its development agenda.