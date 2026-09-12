Focus on clearance of files, not on WhatsApp messages: AP CM Chandrababu Naidu to officials

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu pulled up ministers, secretaries, collectors and other officials over delay in clearing files, and stressed the need for faster decision-making to ensure efficient administration. He pointed out that some officials were not interested to go through the files related to their respective departments, but were very much interested in checking their WhatsApp messages.

Reviewing the status of file clearance on the second and final day of the Collectors Conference at the State Secretariat on Friday, Naidu expressed displeasure over officials taking excessive time to clear files.

He appreciated those who disposed of files within two days or less, and particularly commended officials who cleared them within hours.

The Chief Minister advised ministers taking up to four days to clear files to expedite the process. He also took serious exception to the absence of some officials at the Collectors’ Conference, and directed Chief Secretary Sai Prasad to obtain explanations from them.

Revealing that ministers M Ramprasad Reddy, Kollu Ravindra and Payyavula Keshav were taking more time to clear files, Naidu noted that all the ministers should expedite the file clearance.

The Chief Minister said a 360-degree assessment of IAS officers would be prepared after obtaining feedback from various stakeholders.