Grand Chaviti celebrations at Bikkavolu Lakshmi Ganapathi in East Godavari to begin on September 14

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Bikkavolu, an ancient spiritual centre of the Eastern Chalukyas, stands as a remarkable testimony to Andhra Pradesh’s glorious heritage. During the Chalukyan era, several magnificent temples were built here, reflecting their devotion to Lord Shiva and Lord Ganesha.

Among these sacred shrines, Sri Bikkavolu Lakshmi Ganapathi holds a special place in the hearts of devotees. Believed to have been concealed for centuries, the magnificent idol is said to have revealed itself again in 1960 following a farmer’s divine dream.

Villagers excavated the site and discovered the sacred form of Lord Ganesha, beginning worship under a simple shelter before constructing the present temple.

The deity is especially revered for his south-facing trunk, a rare and spiritually significant feature. The imposing idol is believed to grow gradually in size, adding to the temple’s mystery and divine glory. The grand Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations will begin on September 14.

Devotees lovingly whisper their wishes into His ear, believing that Lakshmi Ganapathi fulfils sincere desires and removes obstacles.