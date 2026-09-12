LIC gets 0.40 acres of land for Amaravati office

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) has allotted 0.40 acres of land at Uddandarayunipalem village in Amaravati to the LIC for the development of an Office Complex, including Officers’ Quarters, in the Capital Region.

The allotment has been made on a freehold basis in accordance with the Amaravati Land Allotment Rules and Regulations, 2017. The project has been classified under the Economic Development objective category and is aimed at strengthening Amaravati’s institutional infrastructure.

APCRDA and LIC of India executed the Agreement for Sale. The relevant land allotment documents were handed over by Jubin Cheeran Roy, Joint Director, Estates Wing, APCRDA, to Nunna Nageswara Rao, Senior Divisional Manager, LIC, Machilipatnam.

LIC of India has proposed to develop an Office Complex and Officers’ Quarters on the allotted land, with a area of approximately 11,000 square metres. The project is expected to generate employment opportunities for 1,250 persons in the Capital Region.