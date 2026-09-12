PanIIT Summit to focus on AP’s DeepTech plans

VIJAYAWADA: The PanIIT Andhra Pradesh Summit 2026, aimed at strengthening AP’s position as a global hub for DeepTech, innovation and technology-led growth, will be held on October 3, at the Dr BR Ambedkar Convention Centre, Vijayawada.

The Summit, organised by PanIIT Alumni India, will be held under the theme ‘Andhra’s DeepTech Decade: Anchored by PanIIT - Swarnandhra to Viksit Bharat 2047.’ Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will be the Chief Guest, while HRD Minister Nara Lokesh will participate in the Summit. It will deliberate on technology, including AI and DeepTech, Semiconductors, Quantum Technologies, MedTech and Healthcare, AgriTech and AI-enabled Governance.

The Summit will explore a partnership between PanIIT Alumni India, the IIT ecosystem, the State government and industry for promoting technology-driven growth in the State.

Proposed initiatives include a PanIIT Amaravati Council, DeepTech investment mechanisms and a Global IIT Mentor Network, aimed at connecting AP’s entrepreneurs, innovators and young talent with the wider IIT alumni and global technology ecosystem.