Pawan recalls services of martyred forest officials

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Forest department remembered the sacrifices made by forest officials and field-level personnel in protecting forests, wildlife and natural resources.

On the occasion of National Forest Martyrs’ Day, Pawan Kalyan paid tributes to the martyred forest department officials and reiterated that their sacrifices must be remembered and carried forward for the benefit of future generations.

In an official release on Friday, Pawan Kalyan said paying tributes to Forest department personnel who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty, must be followed and said their courage, dedication and commitment to protecting forests would continue to inspire generations.

“Forests, wildlife and natural resources are our heritage and it is our responsibility to protect them,” he said. He recalled the sacrifices made by forest personnel while performing their duties and paid homage to all those who had laid down their lives in the line of duty.