Prakasam district topped in unincorporated units: ASUSE

VISAKHAPATNAM: Prakasam district has the highest estimated number of unincorporated non-agricultural establishments in Andhra Pradesh, with 2,13,162 units, while YSR (Kadapa) has the highest estimated number of workers at 3,26,865, according to the Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises (ASUSE) 2025 released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI).
The report, titled ‘Unincorporated Sector at the District Level: Insights from ASUSE 2025,’ provides district-level estimates based on the survey conducted from January to December 2025. The survey covered unincorporated establishments engaged in manufacturing, trade and selected services in both rural and urban areas.
Among the districts contributing the majority of establishments in the State, Prakasam recorded 2,13,162 establishments, followed by Srikakulam with 1,76,298, West Godavari with 1,72,491, East Godavari with 1,70,935, Eluru with 1,67,088, Kakinada with 1,65,939 and Visakhapatnam with 1,62,496 establishments.
Krishna accounted for 1,98,071 establishments, YSR (Kadapa) 1,95,322, NTR 1,89,602, Sri Sathya Sai 1,82,388 and Tirupati 1,79,582. The figures indicate a substantial presence of small and informal business establishments across several districts.
In terms of employment, YSR (Kadapa) recorded the highest estimated workforce among these districts at 3,26,865, followed by NTR with 3,07,092 and Prakasam with 2,88,866 workers.
East Godavari had 2,76,356 workers, Sri Sathya Sai 2,61,960, Kakinada 2,47,394, Tirupati 2,47,253, Krishna 2,39,162, West Godavari 2,36,578, Eluru 2,20,965 and Srikakulam 2,09,106. Visakhapatnam had an estimated 2,30,458 workers in the unincorporated sector. Female workers accounted for 30.68 per cent of the workforce in the district.
About 34.39 per cent of its establishments were registered under some Act or authority, while 26.16 per cent were female-owned proprietary establishments. Hired-worker establishments accounted for 15.31 per cent. The district-wise data also show considerable variation in the structure of the unincorporated sector.
NTR had the highest share of hired-worker establishments among the districts listed, at 17 per cent, while Nandyal recorded the highest proportion of female-owned proprietary establishments at 35.89 per cent in the detailed district table.
The survey also provides estimates of gross value added (GVA) generated by establishments. GVA per establishment and GVA per worker varied significantly across districts, reflecting differences in the scale and nature of economic activity.
ASUSE 2025 covered establishments such as proprietary and partnership enterprises, societies, trusts, associations, cooperatives, self-help groups and other similar entities.
Women own 26.16% of establishments
About 34.39 per cent of its establishments were registered under some Act or authority, while 26.16 per cent were female-owned proprietary establishments. Hired-worker establishments accounted for 15.31 per cent