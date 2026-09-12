Prakasam district topped in unincorporated units: ASUSE

VISAKHAPATNAM: Prakasam district has the highest estimated number of unincorporated non-agricultural establishments in Andhra Pradesh, with 2,13,162 units, while YSR (Kadapa) has the highest estimated number of workers at 3,26,865, according to the Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises (ASUSE) 2025 released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI).

The report, titled ‘Unincorporated Sector at the District Level: Insights from ASUSE 2025,’ provides district-level estimates based on the survey conducted from January to December 2025. The survey covered unincorporated establishments engaged in manufacturing, trade and selected services in both rural and urban areas.

Among the districts contributing the majority of establishments in the State, Prakasam recorded 2,13,162 establishments, followed by Srikakulam with 1,76,298, West Godavari with 1,72,491, East Godavari with 1,70,935, Eluru with 1,67,088, Kakinada with 1,65,939 and Visakhapatnam with 1,62,496 establishments.

Krishna accounted for 1,98,071 establishments, YSR (Kadapa) 1,95,322, NTR 1,89,602, Sri Sathya Sai 1,82,388 and Tirupati 1,79,582. The figures indicate a substantial presence of small and informal business establishments across several districts.

In terms of employment, YSR (Kadapa) recorded the highest estimated workforce among these districts at 3,26,865, followed by NTR with 3,07,092 and Prakasam with 2,88,866 workers.