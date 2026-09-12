Put people first, use tech with human touch: AP CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has called upon officials to adopt a people-friendly attitude and focus more on results with speed and accountability. He advised the officials to use technology with human touch to win the confidence of people.

Addressing the concluding session of two-day Collectors conference at the Secretariat on Friday, the Chief Minister stressed the need for team work to achieve better results. He said the government was taking immediate decisions and issuing guidelines from time to time to accelerate governance. Problems, if ignored or kept aside, will only become more complicated, he cautioned.

He said the government had faced several challenges over the past 27 months and brought about changes across various systems. The government was clear about its priorities of welfare, development and good governance, he said, adding that effective law and order is important for delivering good governance.

The Chief Minister said the growth rate at current prices was estimated at 13.44 per cent, while GST collections had recorded 18 per cent growth, and the state’s GSDP growth estimates were higher than the national average.

The Chief Minister said several innovative initiatives being implemented in districts had emerged as best practices that could be adopted across the state. He highlighted the drone project in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, sports schools in Anantapur, the Swarna Bhavitha school initiative in Bapatla, digital learning projects in Chittoor,