Statewide Sanjeevani scheme rollout by Dec 10

VIJAYAWADA: Following a successful pilot project in Kuppam, Chittoor district, the Andhra Pradesh government is expanding its flagship ‘Sanjeevani’ health initiative statewide, targeting a rollout by December 10, 2026, to cover over 5 crore citizens across 28 districts.

Presenting a detailed roadmap at the District Collectors’ Conference on Friday, Health Secretary G Veerapandian said district administrations have been directed to complete large-scale recruitment and training in the coming weeks. Collectors must appoint 2,277 Patient Care Coordinators across 2,068 health facilities, along with 76 Patient Care Managers, by September 20.

Direct training for these coordinators will take place between September 25 and October 30, supported by online modules for general healthcare staff.

Additionally, ANMs and ASHA workers will undertake a door-to-door ‘Known Citizen Drive’ from October 1 to November 30. Alongside human resources, the Health Secretary instructed officials to clear critical infrastructure and IT bottlenecks by late November.

District authorities must establish ‘Sanjeevani Arenas’ in 2,006 centres, set up VPoD rooms in 30% of hospitals, and resolve internet connectivity gaps across 561 health centres by October 31. All hardware shortfalls—including 2,171 tablets, 1,397 desktops, and various peripheral accessories—must be procured and deployed by November 30.