Trendy Ganesh idols set to steal festive spotlight in AP

VIJAYAWADA: Trendy and creatively designed Ganesh idols are set to become a special attraction during this year’s Ganesh Chavithi celebrations in Vijayawada and the neighbouring Krishna and NTR districts, with idol makers introducing new themes and designs to meet the changing preferences of devotees and organisers.

Traditional Ganesh idols remain popular, but new designs including Maharashtra-style standing idols, tala pagha idols, Mumbai or Bombay-pattern idols and Bala Ganapathi models, are drawing attention.

Artisans are experimenting with postures, decorations and themes, responding to changing preferences, particularly among youth groups, while retaining Lord Ganesh’s traditional appearance and religious significance. Kotiboyina Mahesh, an idol maker and proprietor of Mahesh Idols at Nunna in Vijayawada, said they had made around 200 idols this year, of which about 100 were modern designs and the remaining 100 were traditional models, based on the choices of customers and organisers. “So far, around 190 idols have already been sold,” he said.

Mahesh said. “The price starts at Rs 15,000 and goes up to Rs 1 lakh. All the designs are my own,” he added.

The demand for different designs is being witnessed not only from individual devotees but also from youth groups and local associations preparing to organise celebrations in their respective areas. Organisers are showing interest in idols that can become the centre of attraction at their pandals.