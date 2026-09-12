Trendy Ganesh idols set to steal festive spotlight in AP

VIJAYAWADA: Trendy and creatively designed Ganesh idols are set to become a special attraction during this year’s Ganesh Chavithi celebrations in Vijayawada and the neighbouring Krishna and NTR districts, with idol makers introducing new themes and designs to meet the changing preferences of devotees and organisers.
Traditional Ganesh idols remain popular, but new designs including Maharashtra-style standing idols, tala pagha idols, Mumbai or Bombay-pattern idols and Bala Ganapathi models, are drawing attention.
Artisans are experimenting with postures, decorations and themes, responding to changing preferences, particularly among youth groups, while retaining Lord Ganesh’s traditional appearance and religious significance. Kotiboyina Mahesh, an idol maker and proprietor of Mahesh Idols at Nunna in Vijayawada, said they had made around 200 idols this year, of which about 100 were modern designs and the remaining 100 were traditional models, based on the choices of customers and organisers. “So far, around 190 idols have already been sold,” he said.
Mahesh said. “The price starts at Rs 15,000 and goes up to Rs 1 lakh. All the designs are my own,” he added.
The demand for different designs is being witnessed not only from individual devotees but also from youth groups and local associations preparing to organise celebrations in their respective areas. Organisers are showing interest in idols that can become the centre of attraction at their pandals.
Meanwhile, preparations for Ganesh Chavithi have gathered pace across Vijayawada and Krishna and NTR districts. Idol sales have begun in Vijayawada, with artisans and traders offering various sizes and designs. Prices range from Rs 2,000 to Rs 1 lakh based on size, design and workmanship. Both Plaster of Paris and clay idols are available for household and community celebrations.
The Sri RajaRajeswara Ganapathi Youth Group of Machilipatnam said it had already booked a Ganesh idol costing Rs 9,000 in advance and that youngsters were eagerly waiting for the festival. The group members said they had been organising the festival for the past 20 years, maintaining a peaceful and traditional approach to the celebrations. Pandal construction has also begun at several places, with organisers opting for both traditional and modern themes.
While committees are retaining conventional decorations, others are planning innovative pandals with lighting, decorative structures and special themes to attract devotees. Puja ceremonies and other religious activities are also being planned by various committees. The involvement of youngsters has increased considerably, with several groups beginning preparations well in advance to ensure that the celebrations are held grandly. The government has already introduced a single-window approval system (Ganeshutsav.net/) to facilitate the smooth granting of permissions for Ganesh festival celebrations. The system is intended to simplify the process for organisers by enabling them to obtain the clearances from departments via coordinated mechanism.